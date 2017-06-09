Victim named in Mansfield Woodhouse incident

A man who died following an incident in Mansfield Woodhouse’s Long Meadow has been named.

Anthony White, 66, known widely as ‘Bob’ was pronounced dead at Kings Mill Hospital on Monday 5 June 2017.

Police and ambulance were called to his home at around 9.10pm following reports of an incident.

A 21 year-old woman was been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

An investigation has been launched and officers believe this to be an isolated incident and are not searching for anyone else in relation to the matter.

Anthony’s family have requested privacy at this distressing time as they begin to come to terms with these tragic events.

If you have any information that may assist please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of 5 June 2017.