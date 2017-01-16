Vets to rescue after ‘shell shock’ accident for tortoise

The life of a pet tortoise which suffered a freak accident has been saved, thanks to a Hucknall vets.

The mishap was literally a case of “shell shock” for the tortoise, named Taribo, and his owner, Nigel Bingham, who lives in Huthwaite.

East Midlands referrals vet surgery. Principle vet Graham Oliver with Taribo.

Nigel said: “I was sitting in my reclining sofa when I heard a crunching sound. To my horror, I found Taribo under the chair and his shell had been crushed.”

Taribo was taken to East Midlands Referrals, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, where he was given emergency surgery.

Principal vet Graham Oliver said the fractured shell had involved penetrating injuries to the chest, which were revealed by X-rays.

The main concern was that the tortoise would have an infection and repair of the shell was vital.

East Midlands referrals vet surgery. Taribo the tortoise

Long screws were drilled into the carapace, the upper shell of the tortoise, and these have now been replaced by shorter ones.

Veterinary nurse Sophie Hesketh played a key part in Taribo’s recovery. Tortoises cannot breathe by their own efforts while under anaesthetic and Sophie monitored his progress after the operation until about 2am.

Nineteen-year-old Taribo, who was previously involved in an incident with a dog, has proved himself a survivor and Nigel has given him the nickname Bear Grylls.