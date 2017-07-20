Search

VEHICLE FIRE: Two lanes closed between J28 and J27 of M1

Two lanes are closed between J28 to J27 of the M1 Southbound due to a vehicle fire.

Two out of four lanes are closed after the fire, according to motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Normal traffic conditions are expected until 1.30pm.