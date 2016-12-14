UPDATED WITH PICTURES: Police appeal after thieves wreck cash machine in dawn raid

Thieves who tried to break into a cash machine at a Derbyshire service station in a dawn raid left it ‘smoking’ say police

Police say they received reports of smoke coming from an ATM at the Co-op service station on Chesterfield Road Duckmanton at 4.24am today (Wednesday December 14).

Police at the scene of the cash machine attack on the Co-op petrol station forecourt on Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton.

Officers found someone had tried to get in to the machine but had failed in their attempts.

At 4.25am a passer-by reported seeing smoke coming from the ATM.

When the emergency services arrived they realised that an unsuccessful attempt had been made to steal cash from the machine.

Detective Inspector Justin Redman said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between about 3am and 4.30am today.”

Anyone with information should ring DI Redman on 101, quoting incident number 122 of December 14 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary website.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/