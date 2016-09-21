UPDATE: Woodland at risk as Notts fire crews work to stop spread of blaze

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Nottinghamshire firefighters are working to defend the surrounding area while a huge blaze at Walesby continues to take hold.

Firefighters were called at 10.30am this morning (Wednesday, September 21) and at 1pm said they had still not been able to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters tackle a blaze and work to prevent spreading into nearby woodland

A Nottinghamshrie Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the crews of nine fire engines on site were working to defend from spreading, but due to the scale of the fire they hadn't yet taken action to extinguish.

They added: "We're waiting for the environment agency so we can Liaise with them on how we're going to move things forward."

No one is believe to be injured in the fire but ambulances are on standby at the location off Forest Lane, Walesby near Ollerton.

One resident said it was the biggest fire he had ever seen.

Nine fire engines are on site at Forest Lane, Walesby near Ollerton.

A couple who had visited the area said they could see the plume of smoke towering overhead from as far away as Ollerton, and as they came through Walesby along a bridlepath they had to escape the smoke.

Sally Gibbs, 22, a mum from Ollertson said the fire was worrying. "We came up the street this morning to do the shopping and we saw the smoke. We were a bit concerned becuause the fire engines were going past.

"We had to change direction because the smoke came towards us and it was getting abit thicker, so we've turned to come back the way we came.

"It's a bit scary to be honest, with the banging and things falling down.

Residents said they could see the plume of smoke caused by the fire from as far away as Ollerton.

She said the smoke plume seemed to be getting larger since this morning and our pictures show the fire has spread from the unit, in close proximity to trees.

Damien West, NRFS group manager on the site said: "We're asking residents and businesses ot keep their windows and doors shut at this time. We're working with the environment agency to ascertain the risk.

"Our main priority has been to surround the fire and contain it to the building that's affected and stop it from spreading to any surrounding risks.

"We have an area of woodland at the rear of the premises which we're also protecting."

The fire at the industrial unit, said to be a waste disposal plant, may present a risk to nearby woodland.

There is no suggestion yet as to the cause of the blaze.