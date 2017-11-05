Search

Update: two boys arrrested on suspicion of suspected murder released on bail

Two boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail pending further enquires.

The 16-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in in Albert Grove, Lenton, at around 6am on Wednesday (1 November).

Officers continue to question a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, who were arrested in Mansfield. Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 112 of 1 November 2017. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

