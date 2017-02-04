UPDATE: Teenager killed in Mansfield crash

A teenage boy has been killed after a collision in Mansfield, police have confirmed.

Friends and family have paid tributes to Lewis Crouch after an incident on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse last night.

Officers were called ‪at 10.10pm‬ last night (February 3) to reports of a collision between a car and a moped.

Lewis, 16, of Mansfield Woodhouse died as a result the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"Peafield Lane remained closed as officers investigated the serious collision and was reopened at around noon today.

"Investigators believe another vehicle may have seen collision and are appealing to the driver to come forward as they could have important information."

The young man, known as 'Crouchy' according to his Facebook profile, was a keen moped rider and made numerous posts about his bike on social media.

Tributes have flooded in as the community shows support to his family.

Nottinghamshire Police asks any witnesses to call 101 quoting incident number 930 of 3 February 2017 with any information that may be of interest.