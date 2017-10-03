UPDATE: Sutton house fire was arson say police

Police investigating a burglary and arson at an address in Sutton-in-Ashfield are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The fire service was called to the house in Dalestorth Road at about 4.40am today (Tuesday 3 October 2017).

The property on Dalestorth Road.

Upon attendance, it appears that the house had also been broken into.

It is believed that the incident occurred between 2.30am and 4.30am.

An investigation is underway as it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

The elderly occupants were not home at the time of the fire which caused extensive damage to the property.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 73 of 3 October 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

