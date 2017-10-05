UPDATE: Police appeal after fatal Mansfield Woodhouse crash

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver following a fatal crash in Peafield Lane, off the A6075 at Mansfield Woodhouse.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 7.50am on Friday 22 September 2017.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, a 35-year-old man died.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white Ford with blue bonnet stripes, travelling along Peafield Lane towards Mansfield at around 7.30am on Friday 22 September 2017, as well as anyone who saw the collision.

They’re asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 112 of 22 September 2017.