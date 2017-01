A major Mansfield road was closed yesterday after a pensioner was hit by car.

Part of the A60 Northbound was cordoned off yesterday (Friday, January 13) after a 60-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle between the B6407 Sookholme Road and George Street.

Police say the woman sustained broken ankles and a head injury in the collision, and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by ambulance.

The road has since been re-opened.