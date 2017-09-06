UPDATE: Missing man found safe and well

Police are pleased to have found a missing man who had links to both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire safe and well after officers were concerned about his mental health.

Richard Jefford, aged 36, went missing from his Twyford home in Buckinghamshire, on - Tuesday, September 5, having last been seen in Hazel Street, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to locate him.