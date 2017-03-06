UPDATE: M1 reopens after FIVE vehicle crash

The M1 motorway has now reopened after a FIVE vehicle crash which took place earlier this morning.

The serious incident - which took place between J26 (Nottingham) and J28 (Mansfield) - closed the northbound carriageway for some time.

The accident involved four cars and one Mercedes lorry. One of the cars overturned as a result of the collision.

Derbyshire and Notts police and the Notts Fire and Rescue all attended but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

The Highways Agency say the clean-up is now complete, all closures are lifted and traffic is now ‘flowing freely’.

They also say they would like to thank road users for their patience.