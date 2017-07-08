UPDATE: M1 lanes open after multi-car collision

All lanes of the M1 have now reopened after a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway this afternoon (July 8).
Lanes were closed due to an accident between Junction 30 A616 and Junction 29A Markham Road, but the vehicles involved have now been removed according to Highways England.
Traffic was held up for two miles earlier while emergency services helped clear the vehicles to the side of the road.
