Update: investigation after firearm discharged in Mansfield

A Police investigation has is continuing after a firearm was discharged in Mansfield.

The front door of a house in Fairholme Drive was damaged in the incident just before 11.30pm on Wednesday.

No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.

A cordon was put in place at the scene, which has since been removed.

This morning Nottinghamshire Police say no-one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A local resident who did not want to be identified said: “We heard something that sounded like a shot.

“My father looked out and saw a car driving away up the road.

“We couldn’t see what was happening.”

A woman who lives nearby said: “You could see a big hole in the top of the door.

“I woke up at five in the morning and the area round the house had been taped off by the police. I have heard it was some sort of hit and run.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1001 of 3 May 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.