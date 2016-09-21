UPDATE: Huge blaze 'left to burn' while Notts crews focus on stopping spread

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

LATEST: Nottinghamshire firefighters have decided to 'let the building burn' so crews can focus on stopping the spread of the blaze.

Firefighters were called at 10.30am this morning (Wednesday, September 21) and at 1pm said they had still not been able to tackle the blaze.

Courtesy Nottinghamshire FRS (Twitter: @nottsfire)

Crews of nine fire engines are working to defend the surrounding area while a huge blaze at Walesby continues to ravage an industrial unit, and

Now an environment agency spokesman has confirmed they are letting th ebuilding be destroyed #in a controlled way'.

They said: "We are currently working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partner organisations to control and monitor the industrial fire in Walesby, Nottinghamshire. The decision has been made to let the building burn in a controlled way in order to minimise the impact on the environment."

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the crews of nine fire engines on site were working to defend from spreading, but due to the scale of the fire they haven't yet taken action to extinguish.

Environment Agency workers have been assessing the risks to the surrounding area.

They added: "We're waiting for the environment agency so we can liaise with them on how we're going to move things forward."

No one is believe to be injured in the fire but ambulances are on standby at the location off Forest Lane, Walesby near Ollerton.

One resident said it was the biggest fire he had ever seen.

Two people who had visited the area said they could see the plume of smoke towering overhead from as far away as Ollerton, and as they came through Walesby along a bridlepath they had to escape the smoke.

Sally Gibbs, 22, a mum from Ollertson said the fire was worrying. "We came up the street this morning to do the shopping and we saw the smoke. We were a bit concerned becuause the fire engines were going past.

Pictures form Notts Firefighters show the extent of damage to the industrial unit.

"We had to change direction because the smoke came towards us and it was getting a bit thicker, so we've turned to come back the way we came.

"It's a bit scary to be honest, with the banging and things falling down."

"It's toxic smoke," said her brother David Gibbs, 33.

She said the smoke plume seemed to be getting larger since this morning and our pictures show the fire has spread from the unit, in close proximity to trees.

Damien West, NFRS group manager on the site told us: "We're asking residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors shut at this time. We're working with the environment agency to ascertain the risk.

"Our main priority has been to surround the fire and contain it to the building that's affected and stop it from spreading to any surrounding risks.

The fire at the industrial unit, said to be a waste disposal plant, may present a risk to nearby woodland.

"We have an area of woodland at the rear of the premises which we're also protecting."

There is no suggestion yet as to the cause of the blaze.

Residents said they could see the plume of smoke caused by the fire from as far away as Ollerton.

Nine fire engines are on site at Forest Lane, Walesby near Ollerton.