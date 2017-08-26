UPDATE: Eight people dead in M1 crash which involved minibus from Nottinghamshire

Eight people have died in a crash involving a minibus and two lorries on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

All of those who died are believed to have been travelling in the minibus, which was from the Nottingham area.

The two lorry drivers have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

Four people have been taken to hospital, including a child, Thames Valley Police said.

The crash happened on the southbound M1 at Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire just before 3am this morning, August 26.

Both men are being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody.

The southbound carriageway is due to remain closed “for a significant amount of time” while emergency services work at the scene.