UPDATE: Drugs found near Bilsthorpe could be worth £1 million

Nottinghamshire Police said officers have discovered a large quantity of drugs which once tested, could be worth around £1 million.

Investigators believe the drugs to be class A, and are currently carrying out tests.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Bellamy said: “It is very unusual to find such a large quantity of what we believe to be class A drugs.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation but clearly it's a good result to have intercepted drugs on this scale.

"There are significant details about this investigation that we can't talk about at the moment and I would like to thank the community for their understanding and most of all, for their assistance in the matter.

"I want to send a message of reassurance to the communities in the vicinity of this discovery. While you may see an increased level of police activity in the coming days, this will in part be due to the work being carried out to investigate the circumstances. There will also be patrols put in place to engage with communities and conduct house to house inquiries.

"We are not in the belief that this matter has direct links to this very close-knit and community spirited part of Nottinghamshire other than the physical discovery of these materials.

"No arrests have been made following the discovery and we would like to reach out to anyone who has any information relating to this incident."