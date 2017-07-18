UPDATE: Detectives issue fresh appeal as investigations continue into man’s death in Bestwood

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Bestwood.

Officers were called around 7.50pm on Thursday (July 13) to an address in Belconnen Road.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of 52-year-old Nicholas Powell which at this time remain unclear.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of Mr Powell’s death and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We want to hear from anyone who may seen Mr Powell between noon on Wednesday (12 July 2017) and 8pm on Thursday (13 July 2017).

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw Mr Powell during these times and anyone who has any other information about what happened to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 863 of 13 July 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”