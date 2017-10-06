UPDATE: Brave pedestrian speaks out about the ‘horrible’ crash involving a woman and a van in Mansfield Woodhouse

A brave pedestrian who rushed out to help a woman who was hit by a van at a zebra crossing has spoken out about the ‘horrible’ scene which unfolded.

The incident, which happened on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse yesterday (Thursday, October 5) at 2.40pm saw a woman taken to Kings Mill Hospital after she was hit by the van.

Another woman pushing a pram also narrowly missed being hit in the collision, witnesses said.

One woman who has asked to remain anonymous saw the incident unfold.

She said the woman who was hit was using the zebra crossing, which is in the middle of Rose Lane and Charles Street.

She said: “I didn’t see her at first - I had glanced over and saw a woman with a pushchair using the crossing.

“Then I heard a massive bang, it was horrible - I thought the van had hit the child in the pushchair.

“I rushed to help as I have a child the same age, but that woman had managed to pull her push chair back and it was the other woman who was hit.

“The woman who was hit landed metres away from the zebra crossing at the end of the chevron street markings.

“The driver said he ‘wasn’t even speeding’ and the police took him away when they arrived.

“I ran to the woman and spoke to her while a first-aider assisted her.

“She was unconscious for a few minutes but then regained consciousness. She had a massive cut on her head.

“She left in an ambulance but a air ambulance was also called out.

“People do not care about the crossing. It is lethal - I see drivers ignore it all the time.”

Nottinghamshire Police have said they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

A Police Officer has visited the woman in hospital, she is being treated for cuts and bruises and a suspected broken hand.

The road was closed and fully reopened at 3.30pm.