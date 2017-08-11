UPDATE: Beloved family pet Larry killed in Clipstone dog attack

A family have said they are "heartbroken" after their dog was attacked and killed by four American bulldogs in Clipstone.

A 23-year-old woman and a child also suffered minor injuries in the attack at Vicar Water Country Park on Wednesday August 9.

Larry, a one-year-old Dachshund, died at the scene.

His family said: "We are heartbroken over what has happened. Larry was loved and cherished by all who met him, especially our three-year-old daughter who referred to him as her best friend."

The entrance to the popular beauty spot was cordoned off for several hours this afternoon as police dealt with the incident.

The Air Ambulance and fire services were reported to have been called.

A witness at the scene told Chad: “There was a commotion and a girl was shouting “Help me help me”. She was with her young daughter.

“Apparently a dog had bit them and then killed her dog.

“Someone contacted the police and they got hold of the dogs.

“It is just ridiculous - there was a young girl aged around 16-18 with four dogs, with two off the lead.

“It is a problem and it’s not the first time it has happened around here.

“It turned my stomach - I have a dog and bring him here most days, it could have been me.”

He described one of the dogs as a ‘pit bull type’ pure white with blood around its face.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances around an attack on a dog, in which a woman and child suffered minor injuries.

"Officers were called at around 11am on Wednesday August 9 to a report of a dog attack in Vicar Water Country Park, Clipstone.

"The dog, a one-year-old Dachshund, called Larry, died at the scene after it is believed he was attacked by four American bulldogs.

"The four dogs were seized under the Dangerous Dog Act and will be kept in a safe and secure environment whilst the investigation is conducted.

"Larry's family has asked for privacy during this time and said: "We are heartbroken over what has happened. Larry was loved and cherished by all who met him, especially our three-year-old daughter who referred to him as her best friend."

"Please note that this is an ongoing investigation and any speculation could damage the investigation."