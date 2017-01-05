Two Notts pubs closed in 'change of ownership'

The Rose Cottage pub in Rufford and Dog & Duck in King's Clipstone have shut their doors.

The pubs both posted on its Facebook page yesterday (January 4): "To all our valued customers we would just like to let you know we will be temporarily closed due to change of ownership. We would like to thank you for your support over the years and we will miss you all greatly."

We have attempted to contact pub owners but they are unavailable to comment, and we have received a report that staff have not received their Christmas paycheck.

Regulars at the Dog & Duck shared comments online as news of the closure emerged.

Eletia Simms said on the pub's Facebook page: "I'm shocked to see this and quite sad, it was a fantastic place to eat and a great place to work, I haven't been for ages but have some brill memories from being there about 12 years ago."

Beth Potter said: "I've always loved the decor and food here, it's something a bit different from the normal and we've got enough country pubs around here that are all very similar. I will be sad to see it closed.

Shell Biston said she was "absolutely gutted' but the news. "This is the best place ever to go and we were only planning on going here for my daughters birthday today. Really hope the new owners will keep everything the same. Nowhere has the vibrant, quirky atmosphere like this place."

Not all customers were sad to see the pubs close.

Alan Stanley said: "Hopefully it will reopen and the new owners will listen to the locals. Used to be the village hub but they made it plain we were not wanted

Liam Hedley said: "Hopefully they will go back to being country pubs with decent food instead of over priced 30 bob millionaires' bistros."