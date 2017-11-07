Two more arrests in attempted murder investigation

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Lenton have arrested two more people in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives made two of the arrests on Saturday November 4, in Trowell Court, Mansfield - a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 23-year-old man in suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have been granted an extension to continue questioning a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries. A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The victim of the stabbing remains in a serious condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident which happened in Albert Grove at around 6am on 1 November 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 112 of 1 November 2017. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

