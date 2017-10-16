Two men suffer serious injuries in Mansfield assault

Nottinghamshire Police has released images of two men they want to speak to after two people suffered serious injuries in an assault in Mansfield.

At around 1.30am on Saturday, 14 October two men were walking through a car park near Clumber Street in Mansfield town centre when they were attacked by two other men.

The victims sustained serious injuries and were taken to King’s Mill Hospital.

A Notts Police spokesman said: “The men we would like to speak to in connection with the incident are described as: black, early twenties, slim build with short braided hair, wearing a green bomber style jacket over a dark top and grey bottoms. The other man is also black, early twenties, average build, short black hair with dark stubble. Wearing a white t-shirt, dark bottoms and had a black baseball cap with him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 64 of 14 October 2017.