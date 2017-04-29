Two men prosecuted for fly tipping

Two men from Mansfield and Meden Vale have been ordered to pay a total of £974 after admitting charges of fly-tipping.

​In separate cases prosecuted by Mansfield District Council at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court Pawel Trzeciak, aged 34, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield and James Vaughan, aged 33, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, each admitted a charge of fly-tipping under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Trzeciak was charged after waste was found fly-tipped at Recreation Street, Mansfield on November 18 2016. Magistrates fined him £450 and ordered him to pay £94.93 compensation and £100 prosecution costs.

Vaughan was charged after fly-tipped waste was found at Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale on September 20 2016. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.

After the two cases Director for Communities Hayley Barsby said: “Mansfield District Council will not tolerate fly-tipping. As well as being an eye-sore, it also represents a public health and safety hazard so we will aim to bring perpetrators to court whenever we can. We want people to know that it is not acceptable to dispose of waste in this way.”