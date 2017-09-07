Two men arrested in connection with serious assault released under investigation

Police have released a 19 year old and a 20 year-old man under investigation for an alleged attack in Mansfield which left a man seriously hurt.

The 21-year-old victim remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of St Peters Way and Woodhouse Road on Sunday, at about 4.10am.

An ambulance was called to the scene with the man being taken to Queens Medical Centre to be treated.

Detectives investigating the attack released CCTV footage and pictures of four white men they wanted to speak to in connection with incident.

One was wearing a dark top, dark bottoms and eating a takeaway, while another was wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved top and dark bottoms.

A third man was wearing a long-sleeved top with the CK logo on the front and dark bottoms, while the other was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark bottoms and eating a pizza.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help.”