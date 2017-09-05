Two men arrested after assault in Mansfield

Two men have been arrested in connection with an assault in Mansfield.

A 21-year-old man remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of St Peters Way and Woodhouse Road at around 4.10am on Sunday.

The 19 and 20-year-old men were taken into custody earlier today following a media appeal which was published by Chad. Police have now removed the CCTV footage so the public can no longer view it.

Officers would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.