Two lorry drivers charged over tragic M1 crash which involved minibus from Nottinghamshire

Two men have been charged, with one accused of drink-driving, over a crash on the M1 which killed eight people and involved a minibus travelling from Nottingham.

Ryszard Masierak is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

The 31-year-old, of Evesham, Worcestershire, has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

David Wagstaff is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on September 11.

Six men and two women died following the collision, involving two lorries and a minibus, on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire in the early hours of yesterday morning. The two men charged are believed to have been driving the lorries.

Three passengers, including a five-year-old girl, are fighting for their lives.

A fourth passenger from the minibus was admitted to hospital with less severe injuries.

Some of those killed on the minibus, which was reportedly travelling from Nottingham to Wembley, are believed to have been visiting the UK from India.