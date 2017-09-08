Two hurt in trio of collisions.

Two people needed hospital treatment after a trio of collisions close to each other in Ashfield today.

Police were called to Huthwaite shortly before 8am after five vehicles were involved in three separate crashes, close to Woodend Bridge.

Chesterfield Road was shut by police from the junction at Woodland Avenue to the junction at Newtonwood Lane, close to the Woodend pub.

A fuel spill could be seen close to the road blocks next to Newtonwood Lane.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to three collisions involving a total of five vehicles today, Friday, September 8, at about 7.40am, on Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite.

“Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

“The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and the road was due to be reopened around lunchtime.”

Residents say they are concerned about the safety of the road.

Councillor Lee Anderson, Ashfield District Council member for Huthwaite and Brierley, said: “For years now, residents have raised serious concerns about the road safety at this bridge.

“A few years ago I asked highways to consider putting traffic lights in at the bridge similar to the ones at Newton just up the road.

“I was told this bridge did not justify lights yet time and time again we see accidents at this bridge.

“You take your life into your own hands whilst driving over Woodend Bridge and it’s high time something was done before someone is killed. The warning signs are there for all to see.”