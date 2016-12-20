Two hospitalised after ambulance and van collide

Two people have been taken to hospital after an ambulance collided with a van in Kirkby this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30am on Raymond Close near Ashfield School and involved an ambulance response car and a transit van.

A paramedic who was in the ambulance and a passenger in the van were taken to Kings Mill Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic diversions which were put in place following the incident have now been lifted but the emergency vehicle is still awaiting recovery.

