TTS colleagues create wildlife corner for Mansfield pupils

Employees from a Kirkby-in-Ashfield based firm created the perfect surprise for pupils at a Mansfield school when they returned from the summer holidays to find a revamped area of the school grounds.

TTS Group Limited had been thwarted in their attempts to help the school over the past few months by appalling weather conditions but during the summer break they had perfect opportuntity to help clear an area of rough ground, remove weeds and create a wildlife space, complete with a bug house and a compost heap as part of a team building day.

TTS Ltd, a Kirkby-in-Ashfield based school supplies company, undertake team challenges in local schools in the community.

For their latest project they decided to create an outdoor learning space for younger pupils at Berry Hill Primary School, Mansfield.

Head teacher Susan Borwon said: “We are very grateful to TTS for allowing their staff to take time out of their working day to come and help us.

“We also want to thank the team who worked extremely hard clearing weeds, cutting undergrowth back and being very creative.

“The children and staff were delighted to see what they had done and will enjoy using this new space and wildlife area.”

Pupils and staff now plan to develop the area further, making it a haven for wildlife.

Irina Bartlett, product manager for TTS Group Ltd added: “The whole team thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“We were amazed about what we created with the things that we found during the clear up.

“We cannot wait to see the area developing over the coming months.”

Foundation stage teacher, Leanne Swain said: “The work TTS Ltd have done in one day has totally transformed an unattractive area into a productive, purposeful and exciting learning space.

“The children are very excited to use it and we are looking forward to the weeks ahead, looking at ways we can develop it further.

“The TTS team were amazing and worked so hard. We all thank them so much.”