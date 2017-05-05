Troublemaker banned from entering Mansfield

A man has been banned from entering Mansfield for three years.

Kylelon Francis, 20, of Carlton Road, Nottingham, was arrested and charged for committing a public disorder offence and assaulting an officer in the early hours of April 15.

He then came back the following weekend and was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly and possessing cannabis. Officers had been called to Clumber street on the evening of April 22 to reports that a man had been causing issues with local homeless people.

At Nottingham magistrates' court on Wednesday, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences and was issued with a three-year Community Behaviour Order. It prevents him from entering the town as well as acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner in the area of Mansfield.

PC Ian Dickson said: "Kylelon was intent on causing trouble in the Mansfield area and so we are pleased that he has received this banning order. We hope that it sends the message out that troublemakers who come in from out of town will not be tolerated."