Trouble in Bolsover prompts special action

Police have the power to order troublemakers off Bolsover's streets this weekend.

A special dispersal order is in place in the town following reports of yobbish behaviour last Saturday and Sunday.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "The order will target those involved in anti-social behaviour in groups or individually.

"Anyone not complying will be removed from Bolsover to their home address or dealt with for offences."

According to latest police figures, officers in Bolsover and Shuttlewood received 32 reports of anti-social behaviour in January.