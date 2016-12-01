Tributes paid to 21-year-old man killed in Mansfield crash

Tributes have been paid by his former school and also by work colleagues to a 21-year-old Farnsfield man killed in a car crash in Mansfield.

Daniel Haggett died after the car he was travelling in collided head-on with a lorry before hitting another car shortly after 11.15 am on Thursday, November 24. The accident happened on the A617/Sherwood Way East, part of the Mansfield and Ashfield regeneration route, close to the Adamsway roundabout.

Daniel used to attend The Minster School at Southwell, where his former head of house, Gail Burles, described news of his death as “an awful shock”.

“The Haggett family have been a big part of the school for a number of years, and we have had a close relationship with them,” said Mrs Burles, who is now head of years eight and nine.

“As well as Daniel, his older brother, Tom, attended The Minster and his younger brother, Lewis, is currently in year 11.

“All three are special to me because all were in Rufford House, of which I was head, and Daniel was in the same year group as my own daughter.”

Mrs Burles described Daniel as “a likeable character” who was popular with teachers, support staff and fellow students alike.

“He was one of those youngsters who was a bit cheeky but always polite. He lived life on the edge but never forgot his manners. He just wanted to enjoy life, so his death is really sad.”

Daniel worked for TSW Services Ltd, a long-standing, family-run car repair, agricultural services and garden machinery firm, based at Woodborough in Nottingham. And managing director Robert Smith said news of his death had come as a huge shock to all the workforce.

“He was such a genuine, lovely lad,” said Mr Smith. “He was a pleasure to work with, and his death is a crying shame.

“He started with us just under a year ago. He was part-time at first, but then we took him on full-time. He worked in the horticultural section, looking after the mowers and horticultural equipment, and he was probably the best mechanic we have had in that department.

“He got on well with everybody. He was a pleasant, nice lad.”