Tributes go out to Mansfield teenager killed in crash

The community has been rallying with support for the family of Lewis Crouch, 16, who died in a crash on Friday.

Messages of condolence have been shared on Facebook to the family after the news that Lewis was involved in a moped crash on Peafield Lane, outside Mansfield Woodhouse.

A police appeal continues as they hope to reach out to witnesses to the incident at around 10pm on February 3 between a car and a moped.

A police spokesman said: "Investigators believe another vehicle may have seen the collision and are appealing to the driver to come forward as they could have important information.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Mum Cheryl Broughton has posted about her devastation on Facebook.

She said: "This is so so wrong, I don't know how I can go on, Lewis Crouch is one of the most amazing guys you could have met, always making me laugh with his rubbish jokes and laughing at me for being "such a mum"."

The family has arranged for a get together for his friends at the Black Bull pub on Wednesday, February 8.

To all Lewis Crouch's young friends we are having a get together 6.30 wed in Black Bull for all his school, college, bike friends, everyone is welcome, please share and set up group chats xx

A tribute page on Facebook has been started to honour Lewis - find it here.

Messages to the family on social media

Jill Dooley said: "Sending you & Cheryl our love at this sad time Garry. From Jill, Jaz, Bek & Tash Dooley."

Wendy Addison said: "So sad to hear about this, our thoughts are with you Cheryl and Gary."

Hazel Thorpe: "So sorry to hear about your sad news Cheryl, thinking of you and your family at this sad time."

Elizabeth Middleton: "RIP Lewis, gone way to soon, thinking of Cheryl and family at this sad time."

Antony Woolley said the news was "Absolutely devastating.

"A lovely young man, who was always kind and considerate to others. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and all those who knew him."

Carol Barson posted: "I don't know you or your son but my heart goes out to you. Try and take some comfort from all the lovely tributes especially from those who knew him and have said what a lovely boy he was."

Chris Cope: "R.I.P Lewis you will be dearly missed .. thoughts go out to your family an friends at this sad time."