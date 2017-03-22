Tribute as Mansfield District Council’s chief decides to leave

A glowing tribute has been paid to the leading lady at Mansfield District Council, who is to leave after eight years’ service.

Bev Smith has decided to quit as as chief executive officer in June to take up a similar position with North-West Leicestershire District Council.

But she will leave with a ringing endorsement of her work in Mansfield from the town’s Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsopp, who said: “I’d like to thank Bev for her commitment to improving the organisation for the benefit of those who work here and for her focus on regeneration.

“We are sad to see her leave and wish her well in her new role. She has been an excellent CEO and a role model to women. She has helped to develop the council and represented the district, both regionally and nationally, to a very high standard. We will now look at our recruitment options.”

Bev has worked in local government for 20 years, first joining Mansfield in 2009 as director of regeneration and becoming CEO in 2015. She has overseen several regeneration projects in the town, championed the role of housing and the environment and worked hard on care schemes and projects to help victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

She said: “I have enjoyed my time at Mansfield and have been fortunate to work with some fantastic people. Our staff are the most dedicated and committed I have ever come across and I shall miss them very much. However, the opportunity in Leicestershire was too good to miss.”