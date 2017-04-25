‘Tremendous’ send off for boxer Ed

Hundreds of mourners turned out to pay their respects to Derbyshire boxer Ed Bilbey last week.

Roads were closed in the centre of Ripley, as the funeral procession made its way through the centre, with more than 700 people in attendance.

The 17-year-old collapsed in the ring after an amateur boxing match at The Post Mill Centre in South Normanton on Friday, March 24. The send off was described as ‘tremendous’ by Mike Shinfield, of Shinfield’s Gym – where Ed was a member.

Mike said: “There was an amazing turnout to show their support for Ed’s family. It was a tremendous send off for a tremendous lad.”

A special trust has also been set-up in the memory of Ed. England Boxing, the national governing body of the sport in England, set up a Crowdfunding page to raise cash for the launch of the Edward Bilbey Foundation. The current total stands at £1,457 of the £3,000 target. Other Just Giving pages have also been set up by friends and family to help support Ed’s relatives, one has raised more than £4,200.

A fundraiser will also be held on May 7 in memory of Ed – a Nottingham Forest fan. A breakfast event will be held at the Saltbox bar in Nottingham from 8am. There will be live music, food and appearances from ex players. Tickets are available from www.gigantic.com.