Tree from Mansfield’s USA sister town for clean-up project

A tree, native to Mansfield’s sister town in the USA, has been planted in support of a special clean-up project.

The International Clean-Up Mansfield Day project, which is earmarked for Friday, June 9, aims to bring together all towns called Mansfield from across the globe and make them as clean as possible.

So the Northern Red Oak tree, from Mansfield in Ohio, has been donated by the Sister Cities Association and planted in Carr Bank Park to remind everyone of the big day. It could grow to an impressive height of 70 feet when fully developed and will stand as a monument to the project for years to come.

There are 40 other Mansfields in the world, including towns in Canada and Australia, and the clean-up project, organised by Mansfield District Council, is now in its fifth year.

Mike Robinson, director of economic growth at the council, said: “The tree is a great example of how, if we work together, we can make a different to the environment in which we live.”

Businesses, conservation groups, schools and councillors are backing the day, and local residents are also being urged to get involved by taking part in activities such as picking up litter, planting trees or bulbs, cleaning or painting and anything else that improves the environment. To sign up, go to www.mansfield.gov.uk/cleanup