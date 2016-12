An accident closed part of the M1 near Mansfield this morning.

Multiple vehicles collided on the northbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29, resulting in the closure of one lane.

The lane has now reopened but motorists are being warned to expect delays, with traffic particularly heavy around Tibshelf Services.

There is no word on any injuries.

Motorists are also warned of delays on the A617 between the M1 and Mansfield due to temporary traffic lights at Glapwell.