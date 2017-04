There is congestion on the A38 near the junction with the M1 after an incident involving two cars.

Derbyshire police confirmed a collision between a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Helux earlier this afternoon on the A38 near Birchwood Lane, South Normanton with Traffic moving slowly northbound towards Mansfield and the M1.

A spokeswoman said: "One car had hit the central reservation. The vehicle has been recovered with only minor damage."

Traffic is expected to return to normal shortly.