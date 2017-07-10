Mansfield man dies in road collision

A Mansfield man has died after a crash in Lincolnshire.

The collision occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday (Sunday) on the A1 between Stamford and Grantham and involved a silver Peugeot 206 and silver Renault Clio.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 42-year-old man from Mansfield, sadly died in the collision. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly drivers who were in the slow-moving southbound carriageway, who saw the Peugeot and the Clio being driven prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 245 of 9th July.