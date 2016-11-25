Dash-cam footage appeal over fatal Mansfield crash

Police investigating a fatal crash in Mansfield are asking anyone with a dash cam who was travelling in the area at the time to get in touch.

A 21-year-old man was killed when a car collided head-on with a lorry, before hitting another car, just after 11,15am yesterday, Thursday, November 24.

The crash happened on the A617 Sherwood Way South, between the A6117 Adamsway junction and the A6191 Southwell Road West junction.

The road was closed between the junction for about eight hours, finally reopening at about 7.15pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the lorry driver suffered head and leg injuries.

“Officers believe footage of the crash or of the vehicles driving beforehand could help with their enquiries.

“If you have any information that could help, please contact 101 quoting incident 245 of November 24.”

IN OTHER NEWS

Mansfield district leisure centre under closure threat

Bargains galore as Mansfield shoppers go mad for Black Friday

VIDEO: Chad Business Awards 2016

Labour success in Mansfield by-election