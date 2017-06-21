Trampoline Park has launched its own This Girl Can campaign

Following the success of the nationwide, This Girl Can movement, Sport Nottinghamshire and i-Jump Trampoline Park have partnered up and launched Mansfield’s own campaign.

On June 13, more than 60 women took to the trampolines at i-Jump, in Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, to take part in a session filmed by Sport Nottinghamshire. i-Jump manager, Steph Grayson, said: “It’s great to see everybody smiling and getting involved.

“For a lot of people, being on a trampoline takes them back to when they were younger.

“It’s fantastic that this campaign is coming to Mansfield and helping local women see the value of exercise and the fun that can be had as well.”