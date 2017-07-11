Tragic Saffron ‘most likely took own life’

A young woman who was found dead in her Mansfield home died in ‘circumstances consistent with her taking her own life’, a coroner’s court has heard at the opening of an inquest.

Saffron Pickering, 17, of Foston Close, was found by her partner on Wednesday, June 21.

Officers originally launched a murder inquiry after Saffron’s body was discovered and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, police said later that day her death was “no longer being treated as suspicious” and the man was released.

Speaking at Nottinghamshire Coroner’s Court, in Old Market Place, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire Ivan Cartwright said that following a police enquiry, there were no suspicious circumstances.

The inquest, which is due to last a day, is scheduled for Thursday, October 26.

Her death caused an outpouring of grief throughout the town. Nikita Bancroft, Saffron’s cousin, said: “Saffron was a very beautiful, young girl with a bright future ahead of her, and now that has been taken away.

“I do hope she’s in a safe place now. I can’t believe that she is gone, just like that. Seventeen is no age to die.

“Rest in peace sweetheart, until we meet again.”

Copy thanks to Nottingham Post.