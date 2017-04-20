Traffic chaos on major route into Mansfield

The closure of a major route into Mansfield is causing traffic chaos for thousands of motorists.

Adamsway, the A6117, will be closed in both directions for six months.

The closure has resulted in a one way system controlled by traffic lights which was causing delays of around 20 minutes in each direction this week.

The road will be shut until October 15 from its junction with the A617, Fountaindale Way East to its junction with Bellamy Road in Mansfield.

The new roundabout will provide access to a controversial multi-million pound mixed-use development scheme.

It is unclear how long the traffic delays will be in force.

The Lindhurst Group is developing approximately 480 acres of land on the boundary of Nottingham and Mansfield, delivering an urban extension to Southern Mansfield.

Neil Hodgson, Head of Consultancy at Via, who manage highways on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We have worked with the contractor to agree traffic management plans for the duration of the works. We will continue to monitor the impact of these plans and work with the contractor to make any changes if required.”