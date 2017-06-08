Top Hospitals award for trust that runs King’s Mill

The trust that runs King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton has been named one of the best in the country by a leading health organisation.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has picked up a Top Hospitals award from CHKS as part of the firm’s programme to celebrate excellence among its clients.

The accolade is based on the evaluation of 20 key performance-indicators covering safety, clinical effectiveness, health outcomes, efficiency, patient experience and quality of care. The indicators are revised annually.

Sherwood Forest, which provides healthcare services for 420,000 people across Mansfield and Ashfield and other parts of the county, is one of 40 hospitals or trusts to win the award. And it is seen as a reflection of the improvement made in recent years at King’s Mill after scathing criticism by the Care Quality Commission.

The trust’s chef executive, Peter Herring, said: “I am delighted that our work over the last 18 months has been recognised. It reflects that, as a trust, we are among the safest in the country. We have low mortality and we are more efficient in the way we deliver our clinical services.

“Staff should be proud of what we have achieved during our improvement journey, and this award recognises the excellent progress we have made. It is clear we are capable of achieving fantastic work that gets results. I must congratulate everyone involved with the trust and ask them to keep up the good work.”

The awards are open to hospitals and trusts that are clients of CHKS, which is part of Capita and provides products and services aimed at boosting performance and efficiency in the healthcare sector.

Andy Lockwood, managing director of Capita Healthcare Decisions, said: “These awards recognise outstanding performance in those areas which we believe are critical to delivering good patient-care. We are delighted that Sherwood Forest is one of our Top Hospitals of 2017.”

As well as overseeing King’s Mill Hospital, Sherwood Forest is also responsible for Mansfield Community Hospital, Newark Hospital and some services from Ashfield Community Health Village. It employs 4,500 people across its three hospital sites.