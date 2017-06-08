Top award for ‘rocket man’

An inspiration teacher who helped get youngsters into the record books has been honoured for his efforts.

Joseph Whitaker School’s very own ‘rocket man’ Phil Worsley has been awarded the David Clark Prize for ‘STEM Educator of the Year’, for his efforts in inspiring future generations of engineers.

The award, given by the Royal Academy of Engineering, is in recognition of Mr Worsley’s work with the Rainworth school’s young engineers club – who smashed the world speed record for a rocket-powered model car in 2014.

Earlier this year, the club also won the Senior Engineering award at the Big Bang Fair.

The prize seeks to reward an exceptional teacher who has gone the extra mile in inspiring young people to consider engineering as a profession and career.

The assessment criteria includes:

n The vision offered for engineering;

n The level of creativity shown in shaping their work with young people;

n The success that the teacher has had with young people , both in terms of numbers reached and the difference this has made to them.

Mr Worsley told your Chad: “I was exceptionally proud and honoured to receive the David Clark Prize bestowed upon me by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“I was also thrilled to become a fellow of the academy, as it not only opens up numerous links to industry and a wealth of contacts for the school, but will also provide access to resources and financial support in continuing this ongoing work.

“It not only reflects the work I have undertaken throughout my 20-year career in teaching, but also the amazing work undertaken by my Young Engineer students during extra-curricular clubs where they have competed and secured prizes in local, regional and national competitions.”

Headteacher David Bell added: “‘This is a remarkable achievement by Phil and so well deserved given his commitment to the students. He is an exceptional teacher who gives up incredible amounts of time for the nationally recognised JWS Young Engineers Club.

“The whole school are so proud of this achievement and given the drive and passion Phil shows, I am sure the club will continue to achieve amazing things in the years to come.”