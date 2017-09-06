Ticket warden is a ‘jobsworth’

An angry Huthwaite resident says a parking warden who gave him a fixed penalty notice for parking on zig zags outside a school during the summer holidays got it wrong

John Bush, of Barker Street, was given the ticket after he parked outside Woodhead View School.

But he said Nottinghamshire County Council’s own rules state the traffic regulation order should only be in place during term time.

John, aged 57, was presented with his notice by a warden who he says refused to listen, even when he pointed out the school was off due to the summer holidays.

Mr Bush said: “Parking on the zig-zags is prohibited only during term time. If it’s out of term time, it’s not an offence.

“When they put the lines down residents went through a period of consultation with the council.

“First they wanted them 8am-4.30pm in term time and when we raised objections it changed to 8am-9.30pm and 3-4.30pm, only applicable during term time.

“When we pointed this out, the warden said the sign doesn’t say that and gave me a ticket anyway.

“They did say we could appeal it, but this is just silly.”

Councillor Lee Anderson, Ashfield District Council member for Huthwaite, branded the warden a “jobsworth”.

He said: “Common sense should have told the warden it was ridiculous to issue this ticket.

“Obviously the car was parked outside of term time and not a risk to schoolchildren.

“Why is a warden venturing off his beaten track on Barker Street to issue tickets on the only 10 metres of road it is possible to issue a ticket.”

Mr Bush said he would appeal his ticket, while Coun Anderson said he will be taking the issue up with the county council.

Gareth Johnson, county council enforcement manager said: “We are looking into this issue.

“If anyone feels like they have been wrongly issued with penalty charge notice then there are details on the back of the notice of how to do this.”