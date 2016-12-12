Thriving Mansfield company says YES to its new headquarters

A successful Mansfield company, which boasts a lofty reputation across the world, has celebrated another milestone in its meteoric progress.

For Your Embroidery Services, better known as YES, has moved into new purpose-built headquarters, housing all its departments under one roof at Sovereign House on Sovereign Way.

And the grand opening attracted VIP visitors from Korea, as well as the Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Colonel Tim Richmond, who performed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A businessman himself, Col Richmond said he was keen to support local industry and declared Sovereign House as the next phase for YES, which began life in 1995 as a tiny, humble operation run from the study of managing director Roy Burton’s house.

Now the firm, which supplies industrial embroidery machines and digital printing machines, is housed in a refurbished building of 18,000 square feet, employing 35 skilled staff and enjoying thriving relationships with customers.

Col Richmond, who was awarded the OBE in the 2016 New Year’s Honours List, said businesses such as YES were very important to the local economy and had helped to lift the employment prospects in the area. He wished it continued success.

Proud boss Mr Burton, who also gave a speech at the opening ceremony, said: “Our previous premises were becoming a little cramped. We looked at so many buildings but when Sovereign House popped up, we immediately knew it was the one for us.

“We have made extensive alterations, but we now have the perfect tailor-made building for our business. We are so pleased with the outcome. Everyone connected with the company now has a comfortable and efficient environment to work in.”

The Korean guest at the ceremony was Yungrok Park, representing SWF, the world’s leading manufacturer of embroidery machines, for which YES is the UK supplier. As a token of respect, he presented Mr Burton with a vase demonstrating traditional Korean art which now has pride of place in the YES boardroom.

Other guests include manufacturers, distributors and valued customers from all areas of the industry, who enjoyed a tour of the new headquarters, a buffet lunch and demonstrations of the wide variety of machinery on offer.

Customers included Trevor Darnborough, whose company made the first purchase from YES and also bought its first SWF machine as he watched the business steadily grow.

Arguably the happiest person there, though, was Steve Gilbert, who was the first to be employed by the firm more than 20 years ago and is still with YES today. In recognition of his loyalty and commitment, the directors made a special presentation to him.

YES also specialises in hardware, software and products to the decoration industry, and has been offering the renowned DTG range of direct-to-garment digital T-shirt printing machines for many years. It has even created its own label finishing systems, known as Eclipse, that are now sold around the globe.

The new base features a research and development department and a dedicated customer-support office, as well as specialist showrooms, a fully-equipped training room, offices for administration, sales and support staff and mechanical and electronic workshops.

The firm’s graphics and marketing administrator, Richard Croft, said: “The day was an unmitigated success. It not only demonstrated the strength of this company but also how healthy the industry is as a whole.

“YES may have grown to be the major supplier to a number of industries, but it is obvious that it still operates on family values. Our family includes not just the directors but also its staff, suppliers and customers and, like most families, we do a very good job of looking after each other. Here’s to the next 20-plus years!”