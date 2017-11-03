Thriving care company earns rating of Outstanding

A company, founded in Mansfield Woodhouse, that provides care for people in their own homes has been given an Outstanding rating by independent inspectors.

The five-star praise was dished out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its Caring category to the Nottingham North branch in Arnold of Respectful Care.

In the other four categories headed Safe, Effective, Responsive and Well-Led, the branch earned a Good rating.

According to Respectful Care’s boss and co-founder, Scott Marsh, the CQC inspector was overwhelmed by the quality of the branch, especially considering it was only two years old. It was “like a breath of fresh air” and had done “phenomenally well”.

Respectful Care provides domiciliary support with household tasks and personal care for the elderly and people with learning and physical difficulties.

The CQC inspector’s report said: “People found the staff kind and caring, and there was a strong emphasis on ensuring that people were treated with dignity and respect.”

Branch chief Karl Overton said: “This is a proud moment. We are already hitting the high standards we set out to achieve.”.