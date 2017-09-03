Thrilling end to first stage of OVO Tour of Britain

The 2017 OVO Tour of Britain which passes though Mansfield on Wednesday, started today in Edinburgh and ended in a thrilling photo-finish.

The opening stage of the week-long race from Edinburgh to Kelso was won by Caleb Ewan (Orica scott) who pulls on the OVO energy Green Jersey.

The top three were:

1) Ewan (Orica Scott)

2) Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

3) Viviani (Team Sky))

Because of the stage win Ewan will also be wearing the Wiggle Points jersey.

Pulling on the SKODA King of the Mountains jersey in Kelso is Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) who is 1 point ahead of Laurens De Plus (Quickstep Floors).

In the Eisberg Sprints Classification Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro) leads the way, 1 point ahead of Mark McNally (Wanty)

Among those taking part are 30-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish, returning to cycling after breaking his shoulder blade in July.

From Edinburgh riders passed Haddington, Gifford, Duns and Coldstream before making a loop through the Borders, starting and finishing in Kelso.